Theatre open day to see behind the scenes

Have you ever thought about joining the fun, rewarding, fascinating world of amateur dramatics but didn’t know where to start?

Well, if the answer is yes, then head to the home of the Rossendale Players this Sunday for an open theatre event.

The Rossendale Players will open the doors to its New Millennium Theatre, Waterfoot, from 10am to 4pm for budding actors, directors, producers and techies to see what it's all about.

Siobhan Morris, from the group, said: "Our doors will be open all day and those in attendance will be tasked with putting on a mini-performance. You’ll be asked to choose a script, cast the play, choose the costumes and appropriate sound and light effects, props and introduce and perform the show.

"All are welcome. We don’t care if you are completely new to this world, we just ask that you come along with an open mind and a willingness to get involved and in return you’ll meet a bunch of friendly players, hopefully learn something and have some laughs along the way."

Free tickets for the day are limited so book early to avoid disappointment. They can be reserved at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-rossendale-players-open-day-were-showing-you-behind-the-curtains-tickets-51402575487.

For more information email Rossendale.players@gmail.com