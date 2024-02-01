Watch as our reporter reveals the surprising monthly cost of owning a cat
It's worth considering the costs before you get a cat.
They're cute and furry and part of the family, but how much does it actually cost to own a cat...or cats in my case?
I got my first cat, Rupert, in 2012, and Oliver followed in 2015. Both are British Shorthairs, and both are absolutely spoilt.
Of course you take on animals for life, and they get everything they need - from quality food to immunisations and insurance - when they need it.
But recently, I've balked at the price rises for everyday essentials such as cat litter. Here I've put together a look at what I'm buying and what it costs.
Some items I choose as a personal preference and cheaper alternatives are available, but it's worth bearing in mind if you're looking to get a cat that the figures quickly add up, and can be surprising.