The Royal Dyche: Burnley pub to unveil signs honouring Clarets boss

A Burnley pub – renamed in honour of the Clarets qualifying for Europe – today officially begins serving pints under the name The Royal Dyche.



Landlady Justine Lorriman promised to substitute the Princess Royal name back in November if the Clarets, who had just moved into fourth spot in the Premier League, landed European football.

The Royal Dyche sign that will hang from the front of the Burnley pub

A remarkable season saw the Clarets take seventh spot with 54 points – enough to see them make the Europa League qualifying rounds.

And while the imposing Burnley boss will now be busy preparing to make his mark on the continent; his name today becomes immortalised on the front of a public house just a few yards down the road from Turf Moor.

The official unveiling of the Royal Dyche sign, which sees Dyche’s head on the body King Henry VIII, takes place at noon today with Clarets superfan Rocky cutting the red ribbon.

Brandon Morris will be performing a live acoustic session from 12-30pm with free Haffner’s pies from 1pm.

Justine, who is a Turf Moor season ticket holder, said it was also a special day because it marked the five-year anniverary of her taking over the pub.

“Sean’s been at the club for five-and-a-half years so we’ve been here with him for every moment.

“I didn’t think back in November we’d be here now but we are and it’s fantastic. It’s great for the club and it’s great for the pub. This is a like a fresh start for the building.

“The regulars are thrilled. A lot of people didn’t think we were going to go through it with it but we always were. We don’t do things by halves here.”