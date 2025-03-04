The faces of 59 people who have been missing for more than a year in the North West

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 4th Mar 2025, 18:22 BST
Updated 5th Mar 2025, 18:00 BST

There are currently 59 people who have been missing for more than a year in the North West.

Someone is reported missing every 90 seconds in the UK.

While most are found and reunited with their families, for some the heartbreak continues.

Missing People is a UK charity that provides confidential 24-hour support to missing people and their loved ones.

The gallery below contains the faces of 59 people who have been missing for more than a year in the North West:

You can report a sighting - free and confidentially - by calling 116 000, emailing [email protected], completing our online sightings form HERE.

1. Charlene Downes

Age at disappearance: 14 | Missing since: November 1, 2003 | Missing from: Blackpool | Reference number: 03-001700 | www.missingpeople.org.uk

2. Brian Blakeman

Age at disappearance: 77 | Missing since: December 12, 2023 | Missing from: Skelmersdale | Reference number: 24-096470 | www.missingpeople.org.uk

3. Thomas Billington

Age at disappearance: 66 | Missing since: June 1, 2009 | Missing from: Preston | Reference number: 10-000944 | www.missingpeople.org.uk

4. James Dowsett

Age at disappearance: 65 | Missing since: June 18, 2005 | Missing from: Preston | Reference number: 05-005820 | www.missingpeople.org.uk

