The faces of 35 criminals jailed for drug-related offences in Lancashire in 2025 so far

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 27th Jul 2025, 15:00 BST

These are the faces of 35 individuals who have been convicted and sentenced for drug-related crimes in Lancashire this year so far.

Their stories serve as a powerful reminder of the consequences of crime within our communities, and of the ongoing efforts by law enforcement and the justice system to protect the public.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails

Daniel Roccia, David Taylor, Dean Roccia, Jodie Roccia, Darren Stanley, Andrew Lockhart and Danielle Walton were sentenced to a total of nearly 50 years in prison for their roles in smuggling and distributing cocaine in Preston.

1. Gang who flooded Preston’s streets with cocaine jailed

Daniel Roccia, David Taylor, Dean Roccia, Jodie Roccia, Darren Stanley, Andrew Lockhart and Danielle Walton were sentenced to a total of nearly 50 years in prison for their roles in smuggling and distributing cocaine in Preston. | Lancashire Police

Photo Sales
Wayne Jones was arrested after £40,000 worth of cocaine was found in a safe during a raid in St Annes. Jones, 48, of Church Road, St Annes, pleaded guilty at Preston Crown Court and was sentenced to five years and three months in prison.

2. Wayne Jones

Wayne Jones was arrested after £40,000 worth of cocaine was found in a safe during a raid in St Annes. Jones, 48, of Church Road, St Annes, pleaded guilty at Preston Crown Court and was sentenced to five years and three months in prison. | Lancashire Police

Photo Sales
Kenneth Blinkhorn, 54, formerly of Hatfield Avenue, and Thomas Cawley, 28, of Lindel Road, appeared in court facing multiple drug-related charges. Blinkhorn was sentenced to six years for conspiring to supply crack cocaine, possessing heroin with intent to supply, and being involved in the distribution of both heroin and cocaine. Cawley was jailed for three-years and two-months after being convicted of supplying both heroin and crack cocaine.

3. Kenneth Blinkhorn and Thomas Cawley

Kenneth Blinkhorn, 54, formerly of Hatfield Avenue, and Thomas Cawley, 28, of Lindel Road, appeared in court facing multiple drug-related charges. Blinkhorn was sentenced to six years for conspiring to supply crack cocaine, possessing heroin with intent to supply, and being involved in the distribution of both heroin and cocaine. Cawley was jailed for three-years and two-months after being convicted of supplying both heroin and crack cocaine. | Lancashire Police

Photo Sales
Craig Simpson, 39, of Cooper Close, Fleetwood was jailed for eight months on February 19 after conveying drugs into HMP Preston.

4. Craig Simpson

Craig Simpson, 39, of Cooper Close, Fleetwood was jailed for eight months on February 19 after conveying drugs into HMP Preston. | Lancashire Police

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:LancashireLancashire PolicePolice
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice