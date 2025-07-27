Their stories serve as a powerful reminder of the consequences of crime within our communities, and of the ongoing efforts by law enforcement and the justice system to protect the public.
1. Gang who flooded Preston’s streets with cocaine jailed
Daniel Roccia, David Taylor, Dean Roccia, Jodie Roccia, Darren Stanley, Andrew Lockhart and Danielle Walton were sentenced to a total of nearly 50 years in prison for their roles in smuggling and distributing cocaine in Preston. | Lancashire Police
2. Wayne Jones
Wayne Jones was arrested after £40,000 worth of cocaine was found in a safe during a raid in St Annes. Jones, 48, of Church Road, St Annes, pleaded guilty at Preston Crown Court and was sentenced to five years and three months in prison. | Lancashire Police
3. Kenneth Blinkhorn and Thomas Cawley
Kenneth Blinkhorn, 54, formerly of Hatfield Avenue, and Thomas Cawley, 28, of Lindel Road, appeared in court facing multiple drug-related charges. Blinkhorn was sentenced to six years for conspiring to supply crack cocaine, possessing heroin with intent to supply, and being involved in the distribution of both heroin and cocaine. Cawley was jailed for three-years and two-months after being convicted of supplying both heroin and crack cocaine. | Lancashire Police
4. Craig Simpson
Craig Simpson, 39, of Cooper Close, Fleetwood was jailed for eight months on February 19 after conveying drugs into HMP Preston. | Lancashire Police