The faces of 29 drug dealers and thugs jailed in Lancashire in 2025 so far

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 11th Apr 2025, 18:36 BST

These are the faces of 29 drug dealers and thugs jailed in Lancashire in 2025 so far.

Their stories serve as a stark reminder of the consequences of criminal behaviour in our community:

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails

Daniel Roccia, David Taylor, Dean Roccia, Jodie Roccia, Darren Stanley, Andrew Lockhart and Danielle Walton were sentenced to a total of nearly 50 years in prison for their roles in smuggling and distributing cocaine in Preston.

1. Gang who flooded Preston’s streets with cocaine jailed

Daniel Roccia, David Taylor, Dean Roccia, Jodie Roccia, Darren Stanley, Andrew Lockhart and Danielle Walton were sentenced to a total of nearly 50 years in prison for their roles in smuggling and distributing cocaine in Preston. | Lancashire Police

Photo Sales
Wayne Jones was arrested after £40,000 worth of cocaine was found in a safe during a raid in St Annes. Jones, 48, of Church Road, St Annes, pleaded guilty at Preston Crown Court and was sentenced to five years and three months in prison.

2. Wayne Jones

Wayne Jones was arrested after £40,000 worth of cocaine was found in a safe during a raid in St Annes. Jones, 48, of Church Road, St Annes, pleaded guilty at Preston Crown Court and was sentenced to five years and three months in prison. | Lancashire Police

Photo Sales
David Cairney, 36, attacked two people with a hammer inside a flat in Blackburn. Cairney, of no fixed address, was jailed for 18 years after appearing at Preston Crown Court on January 20.

3. David Cairney

David Cairney, 36, attacked two people with a hammer inside a flat in Blackburn. Cairney, of no fixed address, was jailed for 18 years after appearing at Preston Crown Court on January 20. | Lancashire Police

Photo Sales
Kevin Gallagher left a woman “unrecognisable” after attacking her with a metal bar in Blackburn. Gallagher, formerly of Ravenglass Close, Blackburn, was charged with Section 18 wounding. He pleaded guilty at Preston Crown Court last year and was jailed for five and a half years at the same court on January 27.

4. Kevin Gallagher

Kevin Gallagher left a woman “unrecognisable” after attacking her with a metal bar in Blackburn. Gallagher, formerly of Ravenglass Close, Blackburn, was charged with Section 18 wounding. He pleaded guilty at Preston Crown Court last year and was jailed for five and a half years at the same court on January 27. | Lancashire Police

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:LancashireBlackpoolLancashire PolicePolice
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice