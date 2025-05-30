They were convicted of a variety of offenses, including rape, theft, drug dealing and violent crimes.
Their stories serve as a stark reminder of the consequences of criminal behaviour in our community.
1. Matthew Matthiason
Matthew Matthiason was caught with a "paedophile manual" which "described how to sexually abuse children." Matthiason, formerly of Waterloo Road, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the notification requirements and possession of the paedophile manual. He appeared at Preston Crown Court where he was jailed for ten months. | Lancashire Police
2. Daniel Robinson
Daniel Robinson raped a woman in Euxton as she pleaded for him to stop. He was found guilty of multiple counts of rape and sexual assault following the incident in 2024. Robinson, 32, of no fixed address, was jailed for 22 years after appearing at Preston Crown Court. | Lancashire Police
3. Christian Lewis
Christian Lewis, 34, raped and strangled a woman after waking her home from a pub in Burnley. Lewis, of no fixed abode, was arrested and later charged with rape, assault causing actual bodily harm and non-fatal strangulation. He was jailed for life with a minimum term of seven years. | Lancashire Police
4. Kerri Pegg
Kerri Pegg, a “rising star” Lancashire prison governor, was jailed for nine years after having a relationship with a Liverpool drug gang boss. Pegg, 42, swapped her Honda Jazz for a £12,000 Mercedes C class car, paid for by 34 kilos of amphetamines by Anthony Saunderson, a major organised crime boss, who is now serving 35 years behind bars. Divorcee Pegg, described in court as “petite, blonde and bubbly”, signed off on temporary release for Saunderson while she was a governor at HMP Kirkham. | CPS