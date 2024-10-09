The Lancashire Post and Blackpool Gazette launched a special campaign earlier this year to raise awareness of 'silent' crimes.
The focus of the campaign was to highlight crimes that often go unreported or are insufficiently investigated.
It came after new data showed shoplifting in the county had hit a record high, with a 20 per cent increase year on year.
Lancashire Police said shoplifting was a key priority and they were working with local businesses to tackle the issue.
A spokesman for the force said: “We are working closely with retail stores to combat shoplifting which can not only impact business bottom lines but can also pose a threat to shop staff.
“Neighbourhoodofficers have been working covertly for many months now and our results are only achievable with the support of the staff from the retail stores.
“We will continue to deploy officers covertly and will provide updates on arrests and sentencing.”
Clive Grunshaw, Lancashire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, added shoplifting was a “national epidemic”.
Here are the faces of 13 prolific shoplifters that were punished for their crimes this year:
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone