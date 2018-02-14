The Breakfast Club gang celebrate cash donation for new toys

Youngsters, who attend a breakfast club at a Burnley primary school, can look forward to playing with some brand new toys after the half term break.

For a generous donation of £500 from Burnley’s Asda store will be spent on the toys for the busy club at St Stephen’s C of E Primary.

Asda representative Annette McGowan-Doe went along to the school in Woodgrove Road to present the cheque and she was welcomed by headteacher Mrs Cornwell, teacher Mrs Hargreaves and pupils Ruben Law and Isobelle Barlow.

They gave Annette a grand tour of the breakfast club.