Tesco Burnley bakers ready for charity Christmas Day 10k

For the second year running a pair of hot-heeled Tesco Burnley employees will be donning their trainers for a Christmas Day 10k to raise money for Pendleside Hospice.

Getting their charitable run in bright an early at 8am before returning home to the warm to open their presents, Wendy Johnson and Frank Baker, who work in the bakery, will also take on the route around Cliviger and Towneley Park in fancy dress.

“After our 10k last year, we visited Pendleside Hospice and found out about all the work that they do," said Wendy. "We didn’t realise the amount of services the hospice provides for local people and want to raise awareness of the fantastic work that they do not only for patients but also for the families who are going through a difficult time.

"We at the Burnley Extra Store have lost colleagues, friends, and family and some have benefited from the support that the hospice can give," Wendy added. "We also have a number of colleagues who have survived cancer and, through this run on Christmas day, they want to celebrate the amazing support Pendleside give to others by supporting them on such as special day of the year."

To donate, head to either Wendy or Frank's JustGiving pages at www.justgiving.com/Wendy-Johnson13 or www.justgiving.com/Frank-Baker3.