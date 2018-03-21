Teenager could be facing jail after driving while banned for third time

A Padiham teenager who got behind the wheel for the third time, even though he was banned, could be facing a jail term.

Reece Patrick Murgatroyd (19) is currently subject to a curfew order and is on post-sentence supervision, Burnley magistrates heard.

Murgatroyd, of Burnley Road, admitted driving on Beech Street, Padiham, whilst disqualified, failing to stop when required by a constable, no insurance and driving without due care and attention, on Sunday, March 4th.

The defendant has two previous convictions for driving whilst disqualified.

His case was adjourned and he will be sentenced this Friday (March 23rd).