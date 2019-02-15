Teenager charged with burglaries at house and business premises in Burnley

A teenager has been charged with a house burglary in Burnley after he was arrested yesterday.

Reece Murgatroyd (19) of Padiham has been charged with a house burglary in Manchester Road, Burnley, between Saturday and Sunday, February 2nd and 3rd where a motor vehicle was stolen.

He has also been charged with two other burglaries from business premises at Rosegrove Railway Club and Stanley House Vets in October, 2018.

Murgatroyd has been remanded into police custody and is due before Blackburn Magistrates Court today.