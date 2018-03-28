Teenage raider who targeted neighbour's home brought to justice five years after the crime

A raider who targeted his neighbour's home as a teen has been brought to book - almost five years on.

Lewis Brian Turner, then 18, broke into the victim's flat at Stepping Stones, in Burnley, while she was away, by going through the attic and making a hole in the ceiling.

Turner, who at the time had a cannabis problem, helped himself to electrical goods, including an X-box and television and did it to make money, the town's magistrates were told.

The court heard how police had Turner's details at the time, but he had left the property and had not afterwards come to the attention of officers - until he was arrested and cautioned for an assault in February.

It was then discovered he was still wanted from June, 2013.

Turner, now a 23-year-old bakery worker and father-of-two, admitted the burglary at Westgate, Burnley. He had no previous convictions.

The defendant, who wasn't represented by a solicitor, told the hearing ""Its a long time ago and I have turned my life around and tried to stay out of trouble."

Turner, of The Spinney, Burnley, was given 150 hours unpaid work and was told to pay £60 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.