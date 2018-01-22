Teen vandals caught on camera in wrecking spree

Teenage vandals were caught on camera kicking wing mirrors off cars on a quiet residential road in Burnley on Saturday night.



The culprits were recorded on CCTV booting wing mirrors off three vehicles parked outside the home of businessman Rik Clough in Ightenhill Park Lane.

In the CCTV footage shown here, two teenage boys can be seen walking past the house at around 10-45pm before they proceed to kick wing mirrors off the passenger side of three vehicles, a Mini owned by Rik's wife, Karen, a Seat Ibiza which belongs to their daughter, Laura and a Ford Ka owned by Libby Fitton who is the girlfriend of the couple's son, Jake.

In the footage the duo walk past the house a couple of times before returning to cause the damage and they also appear to be filming the incident on a mobile phone.

The family, who own the business Continuous Improvement Solutions, were out at the time and Karen only discovered the damage on Sunday morning as the family we preparing to out at around 11-30am.

Karen said: "I saw the wing mirror hanging off my car and at first, I thought another car may have done it.

"It was only when I saw Laura's car that we thought it was deliberate so we had a look at the CCTV and saw what had happened."

Although nothing like this has happened before, a neighbour told the family there had been other similar incidents on the same night in that area so they are now considering contacting the police.