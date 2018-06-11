Teen robbed at knifepoint in Burnley park

Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenager was robbed at knifepoint in a park in Burnley.

The 16-year-old boy was standing on the bridge in Thompson Park at 9-30pm on Saturday looking at his phone when he saw a man running towards him.

The man held a small pocket knife to the boy’s throat, and grabbed his T-shirt, ripping it and snatching the boy’s iPhone.

The boy shouted for help and his friends came to assist but the attacker ran away.

The man was described as Asian, between 16 - 25 years old, with a short beard.

DC Jane Gregson, of Lancashire Police East Division CID, said: “At the time of this robbery there were several other people in the park and we are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time.

“Fortunately the boy suffered only minor injuries to his chest, but it was a very frightening ordeal for him.

“We would urge anyone who saw anything suspicious or anyone matching the description of the offender to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 01254 353647 quoting ref EF1808608 .