Teen missing for nine days found safe and well after Burnley police appeal A teenager who had been missing from home for nine days was found safe and well in the early hours of this morning. Share this article A teenager, who went missing for nine days, was found safe and well in the early hours of this morning. Burnley and Padiham Police put out an appeal to find Brendan McFarlane (16) who had been missing from the Bacup area since Tuesday last week. Record drug deaths in the North West blamed on budget cuts