Teddy bears and chocolate treats donated by Padiham pub regulars will bring festive cheer to children spending Christmas in hospital

The festive spirit is alive and well at a Padiham pub where regulars have pulled out all the stops to make sure Christmas is special for children who have to spend it in hospital.

Forty teddy bears were among the items donated by customers at the Hare and Hounds along with selection boxes, biscuits and other treats for youngsters who face spendingg the festive season in the Royal Blackburn Hospital.

The appeal was launched by landlady Toni-Anne Mortimer and regular Paul Burns donated the teddies to kickstart the campaign.

Toni-Anne said: "Christmas is a time for friends and family and children and some youngsters dont have this so hopefully a small chocolate gift will put a smile on their faces.

"We are a small community that has pulled together to help where we can."

Toni-Anne took over the reins of the pub earlier this year and withi six months she had raised ju8st over £1,000 for charites close to the hearts of regulars.

The 32-year-old mum-of-two held a raffle and auction which raised £748 for the Macmillan Cancer charity and a football card sale for the same cause brought in £250. Then she and her customers went on to raise £200 for the British Heart Foundation.