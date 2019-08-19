Tears of joy as family of Burnley teacher reunited with treasured pet dog two weeks after he went missing

A tiny dog, who had hundreds of people searching for him, has been found safe and well two weeks after he went missing.

And the overjoyed family of Murphy the Boston Terrier have described his return as a 'miracle' as he survived in fields and moorland, without food or water, in some horrendous weather conditions including heavy rain, thunder and lightening.

Owner Claire George, who teaches at Burnley's Sir John Thursby Community College, said: "We still can't quite believe he is home with us and we will never know how he survived on his own out there for so long.

"He has been receiving lots of cuddles and he hasn't left our side. You can tell he has been through a bit of a trauma but he is still the same cheeky and loving little dog he was before he went missing."

Murphy has been checked over by a vet and he is fit and well but he has lost a lot of weight and has damage to his eyes possibly caused by running into bushes.

It is feared he may lose sight in one of his eyes and he is due to see a specialist.

Murphy's remarkable story began when he bolted while he was being collected from kennels in Blacko on August 1st by relatives of Claire, her husband Stewart and their two children 12-year-old Thea and Dylan (10).

The family were on holiday in France and the kennels had contacted them to say Murphy was not settling at all.

The family spent hours searching for their treasured pet and set up a social media campaign which attracted hundreds of followers who shared the post and many went out on foot looking for Murphy themselves. And around 500 posters were put up around Blacko, Newchurch and the Roughlee area in Pendle.

But there wasn't one single confirmed sighting of the six-year-old dog until last Saturday.

He was spotted in a field on Brogden Lane close to Barnoldswick by Scott and Laura Robinson who, with the help of a couple of other people, managed to catch him.

But as the couple were unaware of the search to find Murphy they posted a picture of him on facebook and asked if anyone was missing a Boston Terrier!

Claire said: "You can imagine that within minutes they were deluged with messages from people and Murphy was home within an hour."

At the time Murphy was found Claire was watching Ed Sheeran in Leeds with Thea who had received tickets as a Christmas gift.

Claire said: "Stewart rang me and said 'I have Murphy, he is here safe with me now' so we just came home right away because we couldn't wait to see him."

In a remarkable twist in the tale, Murphy was eight miles from his home in Bolton by Bowland in the Ribble Valley when he went missing but when he was found he was just four miles away in the right direction.

Claire added: "Our little man managed 16 days and nights on the road and travelled all that time getting closer to home without being spotted.

"We don't know whether to be proud he was so clever. We will never know where he was all that time or how he managed to survive but we are just so glad to have him home."

The Georges have sent out a huge thank you to everyone who helped in the search to find Murphy including the teams at Doglost and the Drone SAR for Lost Dogs, a group made up of volunteers. They provided support, loaned equipment to help in the search for Murphy and members of the team spent hours out with drone searching woodland for signs of him.

Claire said: "We have been overwhelmed by the amazing support and help from so many people and the messages we have received have really touched us.

"The fact that so many people went out of their way to help us means the world to us and we are so grateful."