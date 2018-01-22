Team mates hope community will rise to the challenge of a sky dive

Calling all daredevils!

The organisers of a project, that strives to improve the employment and social skills of people with special needs, have thrown out a challenge to businesses and individuals in Burnley and Pendle to help raise money.

The TEAM RISE project has organised a sky dive in September and they are hoping that as many people as possible will sign up to take part to raise cash for the group so that it can go from strength to strength.

TEAM RISE stands for Standing for Together Everyone Achieves More Respecting Individual Skills and Experiences and it has helped provide opportunities for people with special needs to develop personal skills, create social activities as many of them may be feeling lonely or socially isolated.

With its own base in Burnley's St James Street the group is managed by Sharon Lees who is tasked with bringing in funding and grants. Members are from across East Lancashire but mainly Burnley and Pendle.

Members have learned about making their own business model, making and selling hampers and other craft based items, and other enterprising projects, which has helped them to boost their employable skills and build a CV.

The group has also organised social events including discos, day trips out and it has book and camera clubs. This has helped members to get to know each other and great friendships have been forged.

Marketing officer Abigail Naylor said: "We are hoping the idea of the sky dive will really capture people's imagination.

"We felt it was a big challenge and something that workmates could do together but we would also welcome individuals who would like to take part."

Anyone taking part will have to raise a minimum of £350 to cover the cost of £230 for the jump and a £120 contribution towards TEAM RISE.

For more information about the challenge please contact abigail.naylor@teamrise.org