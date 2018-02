They may not have managed their planned mammoth walk to Beijing, but a group of teachers still clocked up an amazing 90,000 steps in a fitness challenge.



Staff at Sir John Thursby Community College had planned to clock up steps equalling the 5,000 miles.

They managed to walk 471 miles which is the equivalent distance from Burnley to Brussels.

The challenge is part of a series of fitness projects at the school in Eastern Avenue staff are staging to encourage students to be healthy and active.