Teachers prepare for mercy mission

A group of teachers from Burnley are to lead a group of children on a pilgrimage to Lourdes next year.

Blessed Trinity RC College staff Lindsay Bleazard, Paddy Martin, John Kelly and Laura Murray will take the children on the trip to Lourdes next Easter.

They are going as part of the Handicapped Children's Pilgrimage Trust Group 72 set up by Chris Hawra,

The group has been going to Lourdes for many years and the 2018 group comprises of 14 helpers and six children.

Two pupils from Blessed Trinity and Fr Brian Kealey, the former priest of Christ the King Parish and governor at Blessed Trinity, will also be joining the group .

The Burnley Catenians have donated £640 to help fund the trip. The fundraising was led by Burnley Catenian Circle President for 2016 to 2017 Michael Jones, who organised a series of activities during his year in office.

Chris said: "The fundraising that has been done on behalf of Group 72 is a fantastic amount and enables us to continue taking children to Lourdes each year.

"The children come from a wide range of backgrounds with varying needs, from the East Lancashire area."