Teachers plan to walk from Burnley to Beijing

From Burnley to Beijing...that is the distance teachers from a high school intend to walk.

But staff at Sir John Thursby Community College won't be leaving the premises in Eastern Avenue as the walk is part of a challenge to promote health and physical activity.

Staff from Sir John Thursby Community College are ready for their Burnley to Beijing challenge walk.

Staff will be counting their steps in a bid to reach the 5,000 mile distance from Burnley to Bejing.

A spokesman for the school said: "We want to be a healthy and active school that is free from stress and anxiety and by doing a little bit more physical activity we might achieve this."