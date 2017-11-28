Teacher Carole's surprise TV award

A bright idea, to help a little girl in her class who is battling cancer, has earned a Padiham teacher a top TV award.

Carole Carlile was lost for words when BBC One North West Tonight presenter Annabel Tiffin turned up during an assembly at St John's RC School in Padiham.

Carole (left) with her class and teaching assistants Sarah McBreen and Gillian Townley.

Annabel went along with a film crew to present Carole with a BBC North West Christmas Star Award for her pioneering work with the Jet Set Angels, a classroom based project that has become a global sensation.

Stunned Carole was called to the stage during the themed assembly.....dressed as a penguin!

She was nominated for the award by Janet Glynn, who works in year one and a family at the school.

Carole said: "Everything was arranged in secret and my husband and daughter were only contacted the day before for them to come to the presentation.

Carole is pictured with her award and her husband Paul and daughter Charlotte.

"It was all very secretive and the organisation that went into it was incredible.

"I was certainly the first penguin to receive this award so it is definitely memorable."

The surprise presentation will be screened during Friday's show at 6.30pm when viewers will see the incredible tale of the Jet set Angels.

The project to make the tiny angels was Carole's ideas to help raise money for little Tia Taggart and her family.

It started off with pupils and staff making the angels in their spare time and the project soon grew wings as more and more people started to buy them.

Requests came in from around the UK and well wishers began taking pictures with the angels at a variety of locations across the world. Several sporting stars, celebrities and even members of the Royal Family began supporting the Jet Set Angels.

There are now over 21,000 angels around the world and the project has raised thousands of pounds for Tia's family and Ward 84 at the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital where she has received treatment.