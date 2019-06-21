Tasty treats tempt Burnley office workers to dig deep for Pendleside Hospice

Delicious home-made cakes, buns and other treats were served to workers when they arrived for the final day of the week this morning.

A charity bake sale was hosted by Business First at its centres across Lancashire.

And the sale held at the Burnley centre in Empire Way raised £75 in aid of Pendleside Hospice.

The cake sale was organised as part of the Corporate Challenge where companies are being invited to come up with fund raising ideas to help raise much needed cash for the hospice.

Burnley centre manager Candy Powell said: "Thank you to everyone who supported us today, the cakes went really fast and we had some fabulous home-made cakes and desserts."