Taster days in Burnley for would-be firefighters

Have you ever fancied becoming a firefighter?

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service will be recruiting wholetime firefighters in March and in accordance with its commitment to equality, diversity and inclusion strategy welcome female, LGBT applicants and those from black and minority ethnic groups.

And the organisation is inviting whoever may be interested in becoming a firefighter to have a go at a taster days to find out if firefighting is the career for them.

Applicants will hear about the role from firefighters, physical training instructors and the human resources team and see the appliances and equipment for themselves.

Sessions at Burnley Fire Station take place on Saturday, February 16th from 10am-12.30pm.

More information is available at www.lancsfirerescue.org.uk/haveago