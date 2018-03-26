Talented pupil's poster for world peace scoops top prize

A talented young artist from Burnley won a competition with a poster she designed to help promote world peace.

Alessandra Dimalaluan (10) designed a Peace Poster for Burnley Lions Club which they entered into the district

Alessandra's award winning peace poster

competition, which encompassed schools from throughout Lancashire and parts of Greater Manchester.

And her poster showing children from different countries making a jigsaw out of the all the flags of the world won.

Alessandra and her family joined Burnley members at the Lions’ annual convention in Kendal in March to receive a trophy, a cheque and a shield for her school, St John the Baptist RC Primary.

The shield was presented to St John’s by Lion Jackie Seed, who organised the Burnley end of the competition.

Jackie said that the standard of artwork was very high and it had been difficult to choose the winner.