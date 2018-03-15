Talented Brandon tipped for future stardom

A rising young star from Burnley, who won his first role at the age of eight, looks destined for stardom after catching the eye of some of the top scouts in the world of showbusiness.

Brandon Incles, who is already tipped to become one of the next big musical theatre sensations, appeared in a student takeover of London's Leicester Square Theatre this week.

And the West End showcase was a success for Brandon, a final year student at the Liverpool Theatre School as he has secured a meeting with an agent.

Brandon (20) said: "Performing on the West End stage is like a dream come true for me.

"It’s such an exciting opportunity!”

Liverpool Theatre School has trained thousands of musical theatre stars, who have gone on to appear in shows from the West End to Broadway. The prestigious school’s alumni are now starring in world renowned productions such as Miss Saigon, Tenors of Rock and Wicked.

Maxine Ellis, Principal at Liverpool Theatre School, said: “This is a chance for our talented final year students to show off their skills in front of the industry’s top influencers, who will be on the look out for the next generation of musical theatre stars.

"Brandon is definitely one to look out for when it comes to success on the stage!”

Brandon grew up in Burnley Wood and attended Casterton Primary School before going on to attend Unity College.

He then went on to study Musical Theatre at The Manchester College before passing the auditions for the three year Trinity College London Diploma in Musical Theatre at Liverpool Theatre School, where he is now in his final year.

Brandon's budding talent was spotted by two of his teachers at Casterton, Fiona Balchin and Samantha Root who spotted a notice for auditions for the musical Oliver in the Burnley Express.

His dad, Nick, took him along and Brandon landed the role of the Artful Dodger in the production being staged by Brunshaw Action Group.

Brandon's love of musical theatre started with that audition and his passion for the stage grew from there.

He stayed with the Brunshaw Action Group until he was 11 before joining Basics Junior Theatre School.

His dad and his nan, Jenny McGee, have been hugely supportive and have been to watch every production he has appeared in so far.

Liverpool Theatre School, which attracts students from across the country and abroad, specialises in professional musical theatre and acting, offering the Trinity College London Diplomas in both Musical Theatre and Professional Acting.

Liverpool Theatre School, established in 1939, is only one of two places in the north west to offer the highly regarded Trinity College London diploma in both professional musical theatre and professional acting.

More than 90% of Liverpool Theatre School graduates have achieved success in musical theatre or progressed to higher education.

Patrons and advisors include Anita Dobson, Wayne Sleep OBE, Bill Kenwright, Graham Bickley, Ricky Tomlinson and Martin Dodd.