Take part in canoeing for Age UK Lancashire or trek through the Transylvanian Alps for NSPCC

Are you looking for a new challenge to do to support charities?

Age UK Lancashire is inviting people to join its 25-mile canoe challenge along the Lancaster canal, to help raise much needed funds for the charity.

Trek through the Transylvanian Alps with Im a Celebrity winner Carl Foggy Fogarty.

Participants will begin the challenge in Preston and make their way north along the Lancaster canal, completing the 25 mile course in Lancaster.

The event takes place on Saturday, March 30.

People wishing to sign up to the event are encouraged to do so as soon as possible due the limited spaces available. The canoes seat two people. You will require a minimum of two people in your team and teams of more than two are accepted.

There is a free training session on Saturday, March 16, where we will help people to get the hang of it ready for challenge day.

The event is free to enter and all equipment is provided. Each participant is asked to raise a minimum of £125 per person for the charity.

All of the money raised stays in Lancashire and goes directly towards helping the charity provide support and services to older people across the county.

For full details of the event and a registration form can be found in the fund-raising section of their website www.ageuklancs.org.uk or by contacting David Ward on 01257 444410 or email fundraising@ageuklancs.org.uk

Meanwhile, children’s charity the NSPCC is offering a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to trek through the Transylvanian Alps with I’m a Celebrity winner Carl ‘Foggy’ Fogarty, who hails from Blackburn.

Over the course of five days Team NSPCC, led by Foggy, will trek through forests and alpine meadows, up to the rugged rocky peaks of the Carpathian mountains.

Foggy said: “This is my fourth trek for NSPCC, and I’m really looking forward to taking on this new challenge.

“In the past I’ve had an amazing time with my team mates, and I know there’s nothing better than settling down to camp at night knowing how much you’ve achieved that day.

“It’s not just the miles you trek either, it’s knowing that every step you take is helping a child live a better, safer, happier life.”

There are some places left, but these are going quickly.

Anyone signing up throughout January can receive 10 per cent off their registration fee by using the code BELIEVE2019