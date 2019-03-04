Take a stroll through bygone Colne in library lectures

The Friends of Colne Library have lined up two fascinating illustrated lectures looking back into the town's past.

The first, to be held on Wednesday March 20th, is entitled 'Buildings of Colne Part One', and will look at interesting architecture from the town, some still remaining and others sadly gone.

Former White Walls pub, Burnley Road, now demolished

The second lecture, to be held on Wednesday April 24th, will take visitors on a journey of pubs from Colne's Burnley Road to Keighley Road, and everything in between.

Both lectures run from 10-30am to noon and will be held at Colne Library, Market Street.

Tickets costing £1 are available from the library.