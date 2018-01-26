Tailbacks on M65 after car crashes into central reservation

Police are warning drivers to take care and slow down after an accident on the M65 this lunchtime.

A blue Peugoet 206 crashed into the central reservation westbound close to junction 11 at Burnley just before 1pm.

Paramedics raced to the scene and treated the driver, a woman in her 50s, for arm injuries.

Traffic started to back up on the motorway and reports were made of a three vehicle crash shortly before this incident.

A spokeman for Lancashire Police said: "There appears to be three vehicles on the hard shoulder and it is not clear whether or not they have been involved in a collision or were stopping to give assistance."

The spokesman advised drivers to slow down on the approach to this section of the motorway.