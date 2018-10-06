Tailbacks of traffic after 'head-on' collision in Foulridge

Skipton Road, Foulridge, is currently blocked while emergency services attend to a two-car accident.

Police believe there's been a "head-on" collision between two vehicles on Skipton Road, near to the Four Elephants Indian restaurant at 3-10pm this afternoon (Saturday).

Paramedics and police are on the scene, however, the incident has caused long delays for motorists with some reports suggesting hours of tailbacks.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We were called at 3-10pm after reports of a head-on collision. Officers and paramedics are still on the scene, but the drivers' injuries are not thought to be life-threatening. We would advise motorists to avoid the area."