Switch to blue paper was right touch for Nelson and Colne College student Harry

A switch from white paper to blue for class work and exams sparked the key difference in performance for Nelson and Colne College student Harry Smales.

Former Park High School student Harry (18) from Colne, is progressing on to the University of Leeds after achieving A*, A and B in his Maths, Further Maths and Physics A' Level exams.

Harry was encouraged by his tutor to be tested for visual stress shortly after starting at college to aid the way he processes information visually, and a change of colour of paper is now contributing towards his A' Level results celebrations.

Harry said: “Not long after I began first year at college, my tutor suggested I should go for a test for visual stress as I wasn’t getting through my exams within the time limit or doing as well as I could.

“Since then, I’ve had everything on blue paper instead of white and there was a massive improvement in my progress and achievement, and I was finishing my exam questions.

“I’d definitely recommend Nelson and Colne College to others. I’ve thoroughly

enjoyed my time here, and it’s a shame it has only been two years."

During his time at college Harry has gained his Duke of Edinburgh gold award and also completed Bebras, a computational thinking challenge.