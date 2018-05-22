Swinging Sixties night in Ethan's memory to raise cash for vital equipment

The Swinging Sixties came to Burnley on Friday evening at a special fund-raising evening held in memory of popular Burnley teenager Ethan Hunt.

Sixteen-year-old Ethan died in March after contracting sepsis and his family are raising funds to buy hospital equipment in his memory.

Music at the evening, which was staged at a packed Rosegrove Unity Club, was provided by the Badger Sett.

Many of the partygoers attended the event in 60s dress and danced the night away.

Ethan was a student at Burnley's Blessed Trinity RC College and he was a keen cyclist.

Since his death his parents, Melanie and Andrew and his sister Jodie, have been fundraising to towards ECMO machines that help the body's organs to rest while the blood is cleaned.