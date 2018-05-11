Swimming pool included: nine-bedroom Burnley home on sale for £3.75m

For anyone house hunting with a cool £3.75m burning a hole in their well-lined pockets, a local nine-bedroom, Grade II-listed property replete with a heated indoor swimming pool, Victorian stables, and a tree-lined driveway might be of interest.

Located on Whalley Road in Simonstone, the 300-year-old house is laden with period features, boasting six sitting rooms and bathrooms and 10 acres of deftly manicured land to explore once you have passed the threshold of the building's heavy oak door.

The home boasts a heated indoor swimming pool. (photo credit: Savills)

On the market with Savills estate agents, the £3.75m property offers myriad extravagant features once the lucky owner has meandered through the electric gates and up the driveway. The 5,861-sq ft home begins with a reception room laden with stained-glass windows and oak flooring, with a hallway leading to a sitting room with an open fire and a formal dining room.

With a luxurious kitchen at its heart offering traditional but modern facilities and French doors leading into a private walled garden, the home's master bedroom opens onto a large en suite and offers dual aspect mullion windows overlooking the home's expansive grounds.

Just two miles from the M65, the property is around 50 minutes' drive away from Manchester and 13 minutes' drive away from Clitheroe, and of course provides plenty of parking space for any motor enthusiasts, and a number of outhouses, a carriage house, and Victorian stables.

For social types, the home also comes with a barn conversion which serves as the ultimate entertaining space, complete with bar and wine storage as well as underfloor heating throughout. And for anyone shirking the booze to hit the weights, a limestone staircase leads to a wooden-floored gym, while a cinema room with another fireplace offers the chance to get cosy.

As well as nine bedrooms, six bathrooms, and six sitting rooms, the property's kitchen is bespoke. (photo credit: Savills)

For more information, head to the house listing on the Savills website at https://search.savills.com/property-detail/gbkhrsclg170052.

As well as the house, the listing includes 10 acres of land.