Sweet taste of success for Burnley's Shimla Spice

The sweet taste of success has arrived again at a Burnley restaurant which has scooped two top national awards.

Shimla Spice in Church Street can now boast England’s top team and chef after claiming the accolades at the latest English Curry Awards, held in Birmingham.

The team

The prestigious awards, which pits regional winners from the Asian restaurant scene with competitors from across the country, is held every year.

And family business Shimla Spice has collected two of the best with head chef Nazakat Ali (37) picking up the individual award.

Group manager Faisal Hussain said: “Our head chef, Nazakat, is thrilled at being named ‘Best Chef’. He has been with us, first at our Keighley and Shipley restaurants, for more than 20 years.

“The judging not only takes into account the quality of food, but also the background of the chef and what else he brings to the table so to speak.

“For instance, it looks at the development of a menu and how he trains younger chefs.”

Educating the youth has been important for Shimla Spice in recent years, with the restaurant’s teams working with local schools, demonstrating how to cook Indian food.

Faisal added: “The team award was judged by mystery diners who record how our team work under pressure. It is a big achievement.”