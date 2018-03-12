Sweet dreams: Bed company's special donation to eight-year-old with rare cancer

A children's bed company has made a very special donation to a Padiham-born eight-year-old receiving treatment for an aggressive form of cancer at the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital.



Having raised over £5,000 for the hospital since 2015 by donating £4 for every picture, video, or letter received from its customers, Manchester-based Kids Funtime Beds donated one of their hand-crafted beds to Tia Taggart from Padiham, who is battling a rare form of cancer called Ewing Sarcoma.

(From left) Tony Smith, MD Kids Funtime Beds; Tia Taggart; and her father, Lee Taggart.

Tia, who undergoes chemotherapy for tumours in her pelvis and legs as well as rounds of radiotherapy to treat her bone and lung cancers, has been in treatment for the past two years and despite her illness is determined to help others as a loyal fundraiser for the hospital’s charity.

“I’m delighted that we have been able to make this donation and to provide a bed to Tia," said Tony Smith, owner of Kids Funtime Beds. "As we make fun beds for kids they are our ultimate customer and we want to know that they are happy with the bed when it arrives.

"Our delivery team gives them a goody bag which include toys, sweets and a letter introducing the child to the people who made their bed and telling them to be good, work hard, and have sweet dreams," added Tony. “We’ve always had a great connection with our customers and it’s a real vote of confidence when mum and dad choose to show us how happy the children are with their bed.

"Those photos and videos makes it really worthwhile and it is nice to be able to pass something back to other children who are having a tough time."

Joel Oxberry, Corporate Fundraising Manager at Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital Charity, said: “We’re incredibly grateful to all the team at Kids Funtime Beds for supporting our Children’s Hospital. The money raised will make a big difference to the children treated at our hospital.

"We’d also like to thank Tony for the very kind gesture of donating a bed to Tia, who is an inspirational little girl who always thinks of others first and so is very deserving of this treat," he added.