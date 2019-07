Firefighters from Burnley were called to reports of a small fire in the open in Burnley this morning.

When crews arrived at Netherwood Road at 6-20am they found the fire involved several small outbuildings which were well alight.

Firefighters used a hose reel to extinguish the fire.

Police also attended the incident and an investigation into the fire is now underway.

Crews were there for around an hour and a half.