A suspected drink-driver, who didn’t give a breath test, must carry out 60 hours unpaid work.

Susan Elizabeth Goffee was also banned for two years, after admitting failing to provide a specimen for analysis, on September 30th, in Burnley, at the town’s magistrates’ court.

The 43-year-old, of Rosegrove Lane, Burnley, was also ordered to pay a £90 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

The unpaid work is part of a 12-month community order.