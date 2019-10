Clitheroe Community Church is staging a free fancy dress party on Hallowe'en.

The Family Fun Fest takes places at the Millthorne Avenue church from 5-30pm to 7-30pm and everyone is invited to dress as their favourite super hero.

A church spokesman said: “Unleash your imagination and arrive as a character from Monsters Inc, Iron Man or Spiderman, to name just a few.

“There will be games, crafts and lots of seasonal treats for all the family."