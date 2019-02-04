Success on tap for Burnley company with record annual sales

A Burnley business is flushed with success after posting record annual sales.

James Hargreaves Plumbing Depot’s also supplies most of the company's 57 branches across the UK.

Branch manager Adrian Hope, who oversees 17,000 product lines and 3.2 million units of stock, said: “It’s certainly busy and our figures show that we must be doing something right,"

Adrian (47), who has been branch manager for 14 years, said there were four key factors to success, quality, stock, service and value.

He said: "That’s what sets us apart from other companies.

"We have a loyal customer base that continues to grow and people know that they can rely on us.

"We have never been afraid of buying in stock, something our competition has been reducing in recent years.”

The seven strong team at the Burnley branch in Todmorden Road has 150 years experience between them and Bob England is the firm's long serving employee, clocking up 39 years service.