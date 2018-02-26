Stupendous Burnley primary school spellers smashing their teachers' records

After a school-wide spelling bee, a Burnley primary school's finest spellers will now go on to compete against other schools for the chance to be crowned as one of the area's top letter-smiths.



As part of a competition between themselves and other schools in their SWAT (Schools Working and Achieving Together) cluster, Reedley Primary held their own spelling bee in which children in years 1-to-6 were given a list of 30 spellings from the National Curriculum and were given two minutes to spell as many as they could correctly in two minutes.

"Despite competition being very close, all of the winners stood out, spelling 100% of the words correctly and completing the task in under one and a half minutes," read a comment from the school. "Some of the children even beat their teacher's record!"

The winner from each class went head-to-head with their year group partner class to decide an overall year-group winner, with the victors being:

Year 1 - Mohammed Isa Ali

Year 2 - Aadam Asghar

Year 3 - Abdullah Nasim

Year 4 - Saleyha Zafar

Year 5 - Yaminah Miah

Year 6 - Syed Ateeb Hassan

These children will now go on to a semi-final where they will compete against children from Walverden Primary School and Briercliffe Primary School for a place in the final where they will compete with finalists from the other SWAT schools.