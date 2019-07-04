Stunning photographs bring Pendle visitor guide to life

Photographs by multi-award winning Pendle photographer Alastair Lee are playing a leading role in this year’s Visit Pendle guide.



The guide features a selection of Alastair’s stunning photographs of the area, inspired by his rock climbing and adventure films in some of the world’s extreme places.

Alastair Lee

“When I came home after living outdoors in Australia and New Zealand I was more in tune with light and weather conditions and started to look for those elements in Pendle’s landscape,” said Alastair.

“My take on Pendle became epic. It has led to photographic books including my latest book, Pendle Witch Country,” he said.

The visitor guide includes a feature on the photographer and the front cover is a shot by Alastair of father and son cyclists, Richard and Matthew Davies on a windswept track off Weets Hill, one of Pendle’s great viewpoints.

Mike Williams, Pendle’s Tourism Officer said: “Our 24 page Visit Pendle guide is an invitation to explore our stunning countryside.

“The Yorkshire Dales and Cumbrian Fells may call out to you, but we are rightfully proud of our inspirational views, many of which have been beautifully captured by Alastair Lee.

“The guide includes features on cycling and walking in Pendle,” explained Mike.

“And we’ve highlighted exciting new initiatives Like Northlight, an iconic Lancashire cotton mill which is being transformed into a new destination for the north west,” he said.

Coun. Mohammed Iqbal, leader of Pendle Council said: “We’re so proud of Pendle and the guide features the people and places which make our area a unique and welcoming place.”

The guide also spotlights events including the 30th anniversary of the Rhythm and Blues Festival in Colne, the famous Liverpool Biennial with art on tour at Northlight, the Pendle Walking Festival, Colne Grand Prix cycle race, Barnoldswick Kite Festival and Nelson Food Festival.

“We’re keen to share the Pendle experience, including great places to stay, eat and visit in our thriving towns and villages where individual high quality independent businesses are our trademark,” he added.

The free Visit Pendle guides are available from Discover Pendle in the upstairs café in Boundary Mill and at Barrowford Heritage Centre .

Or call Pendle Council’s Tourism Officer Mike Williams on (01282) 661963 or email tourism@pendle.gov.uk.

