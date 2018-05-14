Stunning £3.75m Simonstone home "one of the finest in the North West"

A local estate agent has called a nine-bedroom luxury home in Simonstone boasting a heated indoor swimming pool and 10 acres of land "one of the finest homes in the North West".



The property, a 300-year-old Grade II-listed house on Whalley Road, has attracted envious glances from hopeful owners, with its period fixtures, six sitting rooms and bathrooms, Victorian stables, and a tree-lined driveway earning it a £3.75m price tag.

As well as nine bedrooms, the home also has a heated indoor swimming pool.

But the 5,861-sq ft home offers any potential, cash-laden buyers plenty of bang for their buck, boasting a reception room with stained-glass windows, a formal dining room, a modern kitchen, and a master bedroom which opens onto a large en suite and offers dual aspect mullion windows.

“Simonstone Hall has to be one of the finest homes in the North West of England," said Debbie Killeen, head of residential sales at Savills Clitheroe. "Occupying a secluded and private woodland position with a wealth of period features, the house is truly breath-taking. It's conveniently located close to Clitheroe whilst its commutable distance to Manchester.”

As well as the sprawling house, the property also comes with a barn conversion complete with a bar and wine storage, a cinema room, and underfloor heating throughout, with the more physically active also catered for with a limestone staircase leading to a wooden-floored upstairs gym.

For more information, head to the house listing on the Savills website at https://search.savills.com/property-detail/gbkhrsclg170052.