Study: North West employees lose eight hours sleep per week worrying about work

New research from a leading online jobs board has found that the impacts of the 21st Century's high-octane work culture are taking a toll in the North West, where the average employee loses over eight hours sleep per week due to work concerns.

The study, conducted by Totaljobs, examined the impact of work on sleep deprivation and workers' inability to switch off from their vocation, noting that more than a third (38%) of those surveyed said they need more sleep during the working week, while one in five have felt the effects of a lack of pillow time to the point of drifting off at work.

Far from being a once-in-a-blue moon concept, 21% of workers say they feel tired every day at work, with a majority of 54% saying sleep deprivation has a negative impact on their well-being. Some 31% even said that their tiredness drew negative comments from colleagues accusing them of being unenthusiastic, unmotivated, or even hungover.

Given that 85% of employers fail to offer some kind of provision to ensure employees get proper rest, 15% of those surveyed admitted to having an alcoholic drink on work nights to de-stress, while almost a quarter (23%) said they have a nightmare about work at least once a week when they finally do manage to get some shut-eye.

And the subconscious impact of work is tellingly reflected in dreams, with people more likely to dream about their work colleagues (36%) than their family (33%), relationships (26%), money (11%), or health (9%).

A quarter of people blame a lack of job security for their employment-related nightmares, while 17% woke up in a cold sweat after dreaming they had been late for work or been sacked. Even when the dreams were not nightmares, the second-most common dream was being in a relationship with a colleague (19%) after winning the lottery (27%).

For more information, head to https://www.totaljobs.com/insidejob/dream-job-take-work-sleep-well/