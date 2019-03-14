Study: Just 58% of Burnley residents willing to make significant lifestyle changes to combat climate change

With climate change on the brink of slipping into the realms of irreversible catastrophe, a new study has shown that just 58% of Burnley residents are prepared to make a "significant" lifestyle change in order to save the environment.

With global emissions showing no signs of slowing down despite constant warnings from scientists that we are barely 10 years away from damaging the natural environment beyond repair,

it appears that people are fundamentally unwilling to cut out their most environmentally-damaging habits, such as eating meat and using their cars less in order to lower their carbon footprint.

Somewhat depressingly, despite just half of residents willing to do something to combat man-made climate change, Burnley ranks as one of the places most willing to change in the UK according to Modular Classrooms' latest survey. Additionally, a slightly underwhelming 78% of people of the town actively want their children to be educated about sustainability.

"It’s encouraging to see that so many people are willing to make changes to their lives to safeguard not only their future, but the future of their children," said Mark Brown of Modular Classrooms. "We can all do our bit, and what children learn in the classroom will have a big impact."

Showing that a narrow majority people do understand the importance of living greener lives, 60% of parents admit they prefer schools which encourage recycling and teach children about their environmental impact. Additionally, almost 75% of parents say they try to lead by example when it comes to teaching their kids how to take care of the planet, with 47% saying they try to purchase products with no plastic wrapping in shops.