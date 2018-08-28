Study: Burnley the cheapest place to live in the UK

New study uncovers Burnley as the cheapest place to live comfortably in the UK, with those from London needing to learn almost seven times as much to enjoy a similar quality of life.

With recent news revealing that parents working full time whilst earning the National Living Wage are struggling to make ends meet and are failing to provide their children with a basic lifestyle, housing charity Shelter have claimed that rent should only make up around 35% of your income, making Burnley the most affordable place in the UK.

A new study by Silverdoor Apartments has delved into the data to determine how much one would need to earn to live comfortably in various places across the UK, looking at the average monthly rent in different towns and cities and then working out how much you would need to earn to live a comfortable life.

They have found that Burnley, with an average monthly rent of just £413, is the cheapest place to live, with one needing to earn £1,180 per month and £14,160 annually to be able to live a comfortable life. Highlighting the North/South divide, Wigan is the second cheapest place to live, closely followed by Bradford, Barnsley, Blackburn, and Hull.

The most expensive place to live is, unsurprisingly, London, where one would need to earn £94,903 per year to live comfortably in the capital, with Oxford, Edinburgh, and Brighton also in the top 10 most-expensive cities to live in per year.