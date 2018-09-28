Study: Burnley FC amongst England's most valuable football brands

According to a new study by ticket sales company, Ticketgum.com, Burnley is worth over £150m, making the Turf Moor club the 12th-most valuable football brand in England.

Having increased its value by 44% since last year by virtue of their strong, seventh-place finish in the Premier League last season, the Clarets have seen their value eclipse that of the likes of Bournemouth, Brighton, Watford, Southampton, and Huddersfield.

Valued at £166 million, Burnley is, however, more than eight times less valuable than the country's most valuable club in Manchester United, which came in at an eye-watering £1.357 billion, and more than five times less valuable than the Premier League's three current pace-setters in Manchester City (£953m), Liverpool (£862), and Chelsea (£856).

