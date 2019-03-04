Students work will be on display as Pendle church celebrates landmark anniversary

A village church is preparing to celebrate a very special anniversary.

Plans are in place to mark the 200th anniversary of the Mount Zion Chapel in Earby and the significant contribution it has made to life in the village.

These include a range of musical shows and entertainment, boys and girls brigade groups and a parent and toddler group which has been running for over 30 years.

The church began in 1819 as members met in one another’s homes. The first pastor, William Wilkinson, walked to London and back, calling at baptist churches on the way to raise funds to build the first chapel, off Red Lion Street.

Several decades later, a larger church building was needed so a piece of land was bought on Water Street

and work on Mount Zion chapel began. This larger chapel was demolished in the early 1980s and the church is now part of the West Craven Baptist Fellowship and meets in the old Sunday School building.

The church will celebrate its bicentenary with an open day on Saturday, March 30th, from 10am until 4pm featuring an exhibition of photographs and other memorabilia.

Children from Earby Springfield school have been learning about the history from church secretary, Julie Bryan, and some of their work will also be on display.

Continuing the church’s musical history, there will be entertainment provided by Border Harmony Choir and a ukulele group. Lunch and light refreshments will be served and all are invited to attend.

On the following day, a Service of Celebration will take place for all the churches in Earby.