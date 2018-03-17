Students were in fine voice for music extravaganza

The choir from Burnley's St Augustine's RC Primary School were among hundreds of children who took part in the annual Sing Together event.

Held at King George's Hall, the event is run by the Blackburn Cathedral Outreach Team with Gill Fourie and Jeff Borrowdale at the helm.

This year concerts took place over eight days with around 110 schools performing.

Sing Together was set up in 2009 and encourages teachers to sing in their classroom, set up choirs as well as promoting a musical education.

Nadia Sattar, Hanna Jones and Mia Hope