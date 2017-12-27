Students set to graduate with flying colours

A group of enthusiastic young people from Burnley are set to graduate from university...and they are still at primary school.

The students from St Augustine’s RC Primary enrolled in the Children’s University project which encourages children to take part in new activities and experiences outside school hours.

Children sign up to the university and receive individual passports which are stamped every time they take part in a different activity.

These culminate in them graduating, complete with a cap and gown, from a university setting and St Augustine's pupils will graduate from UCLan, right here in their hometown.

St Augustine’s headteacher Sinead Colbeck said: “Only approved learning destinations are allowed to stamp the passports and they have an official stamp to do this.

“Most museums and libraries are signed up aswell so it gives parents the opportunity to visit their places with their children who can earn themselves a stamp for their passport."